JONATHAN JANSEN: Charged fees must fall students must atone so we can move on

'Society is being asked to view these violent actions as noble, the work of freedom fighters akin to the great Nelson Mandela'

EXTRACT

Whatever the problems of our government – and there are many – this is not a lawless state that sanctions violence to achieve one’s goals or that threatens human lives in the pursuit of one’s cause.

While the broad student movement and its quest for access and inclusion were indeed noble, in my view, there were criminal acts performed by individuals that must be held to account or SA descends into a completely lawless society.

Some would argue that given the newly released crime statistics (57 people on average are murdered every day in our country) that we are well on our way to such a perilous state where the increase in robbery, murder, home invasions and sexual assault erode our confidence in the government.