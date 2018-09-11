Seth Radebe argued that Gordhan’s decision to axe him from the board, after he’d been in his position for just four months, was irrational, illegal and defined by “unfair discrimination”

KARYN MAUGHAN: Why this court case against Pravin Gordhan has massive implications

EXTRACT

Gordhan’s lawyer, Nazeer Cassim, said that after a “thorough investigation” the minister concluded: “This man is no good at this point in time for the Transnet board. He can’t be the chairman of the audit committee.”

Cassim said any suggestion that Gordhan’s decision to fire the Transnet board was driven by racism is “rubbish”.

“There is nothing here that shows Minister Gordhan is a racist. With great respect, that’s just rubbish, for want of a better word,” Cassim told the court.