JUSTICE MALALA: Looters are taking us down the path of Venezuela and Somalia
'South Africans who attack foreigners need to realise just how interconnected the world is. We are a heartbeat away from being a Venezuela, a Somalia or a Zimbabwe'
EXTRACT
As our compatriots ran amok, killing at least three people, news agency Reuters reported that Brazil was sending armed forces to keep order near its border with Venezuela. Another neighbor, Peru, declared a health emergency as a regional crisis sparked by thousands of Venezuelans fleeing economic collapse escalated.
The exodus of Venezuelans to other South American countries is building toward a “crisis moment” comparable with events involving refugees in the Mediterranean, the United Nations said.
There are close to one million Venezuelans now living in Colombia and more than 400,000 in Peru. The Venezuelans are fleeing economic collapse. They are fleeing their own country to, as their president Nicolas Maduro has said, “clean toilets in other countries”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
**Promotion:
Standard Bank is giving new subscribers three months free* when they take up a BL Premium subscription.
*Read more (Ts & Cs apply) or click “Subscribe” below to continue.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.