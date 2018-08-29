TONY LEON: Trump has exposed our sleeping diplomats

'Sisulu’s wonderment on Trump’s 10-second damnation of SA suggests something seriously amiss at the SA embassy in Washington'

EXTRACT

Sisulu herself at the same briefing stated: “South Africa is concerned about the trade relations with the US and did not want to have adverse relations with any country.”

Under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) this country enjoys R112bn in goods and service exports under hugely preferential rates. It is the linchpin of our entire automotive industry and it is conditional: one of the key conditions for its continuance is the protection of property rights. Sisulu’s concern is more than justified.

But instead of seeking scapegoats for Trump’s eruption –which in truth has far more to do with him shoring up his core base of white supporters than any concerns with events here – Sisulu should start with some departmental introspection.