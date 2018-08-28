How the EFF and ANC joined forces to axe Athol Trollip as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor
'We will show the DA how it’s done. This is a collective government. There is not going to be a mayor who does whatever they want'
The DA’s chairman of the federal council, James Selfe, sent a letter to city manager Johann Mettler, saying Manyati was no longer a member of the party and thus a vacancy should be declared in the council.
Mettler, upon receiving legal advice, then declared the vacancy and said Manyati was no longer a councillor.
This prompted the DA and its coalition partners Cope and ACDP to stage a walkout of the meeting, hoping to effectively collapse the sitting and leave it without a quorum.
But, the opposition coalition – made up of the ANC, EFF, UDM, AIC and United Front - were adamant that Mettler was wrong as it was ultimately up to the IEC to declare the vacancy, especially as Manyati planned to fight his dismissal and his lawyer had sent a letter in that regard.
