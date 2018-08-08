RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Xolani Gwala's return to the airwaves brings hope and reason

'He is someone who is simply dedicated to his work, does it superbly and cares about the society on which he commentates'

EXTRACT

Later that day, I walked into the Cathedral of Our Lady in Munich and knelt down to pray. The magnificence of the elaborate Gothic architecture and a giant artwork of the Assumption of Mary into heaven have the effect of diminishing one’s own existence, so I struggled to find the right words.

All I could ask was: Please don’t let him die.

Last Thursday afternoon, Xolani introduced himself back on air and said his treatment had been successful. He explained that he had had three operations and aggressive chemotherapy. It would take time before he could consider himself cancer free, but for now he was healthy and ready to go back to work.