TONY LEON: Ramaphosa doesn't practice what he preaches

'On a wide front, we witness the opposite of joined up governance – uncoordinated and disjointed decision-making and the misalignment of announcements from stated policy objectives'

EXTRACT

Whatever the obvious advantages of government pulling together in co-ordinated fashion – aligning objectives to key and predictable outcomes, fashioning means towards ends and living within the scarcity of finite resources – no such approach is evident in the “new dawn” administration of Cyril Ramaphosa.

In passing, and perhaps as a nod toward this approach, the government even has a cabinet minister for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.