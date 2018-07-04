PETER BRUCE: Why these are frightening times for SA
'Economic growth is the only effective way Ramaphosa can anchor his leadership. Instead, he is treading water and we are on the edge'
EXTRACT
It's grim. The government borrows up to R20-billion a month to pay for schools, hospitals, welfare and, since former president Jacob Zuma doubled the public service, salaries as well. It is a formidable task and the bond sell-off means the National Treasury has to offer increasingly higher interest rates to attract buyers. Earlier this year it calculated our interest payments alone at R214-billion a year by 2020-21. That is more than R850-million every working day.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
**Promotion:
Standard Bank is giving new subscribers three months free* when they take up a BL Premium subscription.
*Ts & Cs apply (read more) or click “Subscribe” below to continue.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.