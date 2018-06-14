IMRAAN BUCCUS: The faux left-wing radicalism of Floyd Shivambu

'To present thuggery as somehow radical in a democracy is a deeply reckless form of politics that is more or less always complicit with forms of toxic masculinity'

The problem with Shivambu exceeds his penchant for thuggery.

The man is also a crude chauvinist. Also in March, Shivambu sank to a new low when he questioned Malusi Gigaba's citizenship. In a deeply xenophobic society this was a grossly reckless act.

As many commentators noted at the time, Shivambu's xenophobia had disturbing similarities with Donald Trump's encouragement of xenophobic prejudices against Barack Obama in the form of the "birther movement".

Around the world, xenophobia has become the central dividing line separating the right from the left.