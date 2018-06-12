BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: We need to protect the public from this Public Protector

EXTRACT

She's been a disaster from the beginning. Despite having limped into the job, she exhibited supreme arrogance. The first victims of her vanity were the parliamentarians who had given her the job. She had hardly settled in when she was asked to appear before the ad hoc committee set up to conduct an inquiry of the shambles at the SABC. Madonsela had produced a report on the rot at the broadcaster and Mkhwebane was required to elaborate. No, she couldn't come, she told the members. She could get her staff to brief them in camera, if they wished. She was biting the hand that feeds her; the MPs were none too pleased.