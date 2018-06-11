RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Why did red Floyd try to rock the finance establishment?

'The EFF has never really been under pressure. Its floundering this week to exploit racial tensions and to make any allegation stick revealed either strategic disorder or underlying anxiety'

EXTRACT

The matter burst into the open two weeks ago during the Presidency budget vote, when Malema charged that Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene was "as corrupt as hell" and Shivambu referred to Momoniat as a "corrupt guy in Treasury known as Momo".

Those are pretty serious, still unsubstantiated, accusations against the minister and a senior official in the Treasury. The EFF has made no effort to explain further.

Then, this week, the issue exploded when Shivambu objected to Momoniat's presence at a meeting of parliament's finance committee. He questioned why the Treasury was always represented by Momoniat, saying: "It looks like there are deliberate attempts to undermine African leadership in National Treasury."