PETER BRUCE: How the People's Bae pulled the wool over my eyes
'While you're being asked a question like that your mind races. When did I say that? What do I say now? And then you have to speak'
EXTRACT
I was less than sparkling because it just didn't sound like me.
My mind was racing. I try not to generalise about racial groups. It's wrong. But there he was, reading the question to me. I ended the session poorly, nailed for speaking in the name of black people without a source nogal, and after the show the entire membership of the EFF sat on my Twitter account and did the same.
"Did I really say that?" I asked him during a commercial break.
"Yes," he said, "on March 4."
