JUSTICE MALALA: Yes, people need land. But jobs is the biggest crisis
'It seems to me that successive land acts, the apartheid regime and its bantustan and job-reservation policies have gifted us with a real and urgent problem: urban land hunger'
22 May 2018 - 07:56
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.