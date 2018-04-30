JUSTICE MALALA: Which of these one-eyed losers will be king after next year's election?

The ANC, the DA, the EFF and all the rest are offering us a diet of hollow politics and factionalism

It is all very Shakespearean in the EFF: “It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

The ANC is committing hara kiri – and voters can see it. When Ramaphosa won the ANC presidency in December 2017 the party was given a new lease on life. After years of dreadful decline, it suddenly had a real chance of turning around the years of sloth, corruption and ennui it had found itself mired in.

Yet, four months in, it is clear that the ANC is perhaps incapable of change and that significant chunks of the party have already started a “fight back” campaign to undermine Ramaphosa and the party’s last chance at salvation. Unless Ramaphosa can still outsmart and outmanoeuvre these elements, the ANC will continue with the decline it experienced under Jacob Zuma.

Last weekend Ramaphosa visited eThekwini region in KwaZulu-Natal with other ANC national working committee members to try and assess progress being made with unifying the party there. They slapped him in the face. The branch delegates to the meeting sang at Ramaphosa: “Uyenzeni uZuma?” (What has Zuma done?)