Leaked voice recordings expose campaign to remove Ramaphosa

EXTRACT:

You could have been forgiven for mistaking the gathering last Thursday night for an opposition rally.

Speaker after speaker lashed Ramaphosa, accusing him of being behind renewed efforts by the NPA to call Zuma to account for alleged corruption.

Leaked voice recordings of the event have exposed a serious campaign to undermine Ramaphosa in the name of supporting Zuma.

"Phansi ngoCyril Ramaphosa phansi! [Down with Cyril Ramaphosa, down!]" shouted a speaker during the vigil.

"That NEC of the ANC is rotten. Those are not ANC leaders. They are agents of [Johann Rupert] and Oppenheimer ... Thuma mina Cyril Ramaphosa."

The speaker - who has not been identified - then called for a national general council where Ramaphosa would be removed as ANC president.