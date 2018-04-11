PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa must shake off Zuma and get on with his new deal
'The president has political space to begin putting into place the "New Deal" he spoke of during the ANC leadership campaign'
EXTRACT:
Behind the scenes, what's really happening is much more fascinating. Zuma isn't going to push away the supporters he does have but he knows they can't really help him. He knows that whatever evidence is led against him when his case begins in earnest later this year, or whatever the judgment, he has more powerful forces watching him.
I was going to write that as "watching over him" but that would be to overstate things. Nonetheless, it seems clear that President Cyril Ramaphosa keeps in close touch with Zuma and consults him and tells him what he's doing. This has nothing to do with Zuma's coming trial, which Ramaphosa would not and could not prevent taking place.
But it has everything to do with Ramaphosa's position in the ANC and the supposed divide between the Zuma faction and Ramaphosa's.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.