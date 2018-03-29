'To understand the perils of “group think” you need to look no further than the ANC's December elective conference'

TONY LEON: Only one percent prioritise the radical land policy Ramaphosa is championing

On the specifics of speeding up land reform ( which both the ANC and EFF speakers in last month’s parliamentary debate advised requires expropriation without compensation) a more recent opinion poll is even more telling.

On March 21, the Institute of Race Relations published its latest field survey of more than 1,000 demographically representative South Africans, conducted by Victory Research.

It asked respondents to identify “which two issues should be top priorities for the government?” Overwhelmingly, “creating more jobs” (cited by 35%) and “improving education” (27%) led the field of concerns and calls for action.

But with the focus and summits and political oxygen being sucked by the land reform debate, it might surprise that just 1% of respondents cited this as a top priority.