Zuma axes Blade, but ignores Dlamini-Zuma in surprise cabinet shuffle

He surprised by not appointing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to the cabinet despite speculation that he would do so to improve her prospects of winning the ANC presidency in December

17 October 2017 - 10:50 Ray Hartley
Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS

President Jacob Zuma has announced a surprise Cabinet reshuffle, axing Blade Nzimande as minister of higher education and replacing him with Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize.

Nzimande, the leader of the SACP, has been a vocal critics of Zuma and state capture, openly calling on him to quit.

A brief statement by Zuma read;

“After careful consideration, I have decided to make the following changes to the National Executive;

Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize is the Minister of Higher Education and Training

Ms Ayanda Dlodlo is the Minister of Home Affairs

Ms Mmamaloko Kubayi is the Minister of Communications

Mr David Mahlobo is the Minister of Energy

Adv. Bongani Thomas Bongo is the Minister of State Security

Mr Buti Manamela is the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training.”

Zuma appointed loyal lieutenant, intelligence minister David Mahlobo, to the energy portfolio.

