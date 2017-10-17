Zuma axes Blade, but ignores Dlamini-Zuma in surprise cabinet shuffle
President Jacob Zuma has announced a surprise Cabinet reshuffle, axing Blade Nzimande as minister of higher education and replacing him with Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize.
Nzimande, the leader of the SACP, has been a vocal critics of Zuma and state capture, openly calling on him to quit.
But he surprised by not appointing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to the cabinet despite speculation that he would do so to improve her prospects of winning the ANC presidency in December.
A brief statement by Zuma read;
“After careful consideration, I have decided to make the following changes to the National Executive;
Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize is the Minister of Higher Education and Training
Ms Ayanda Dlodlo is the Minister of Home Affairs
Ms Mmamaloko Kubayi is the Minister of Communications
Mr David Mahlobo is the Minister of Energy
Adv. Bongani Thomas Bongo is the Minister of State Security
Mr Buti Manamela is the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training.”
Zuma appointed loyal lieutenant, intelligence minister David Mahlobo, to the energy portfolio.
