"Well I've been informed by the office of the chief whip (Jackson Mthembu) and the office of the secretary-general (Gwede Mantashe) that I'm coming here to be a member of parliament. They've not told me anything else‚ so as far as I am concerned I am coming to parliament to be an MP. I've been sworn-in‚ that's all I know‚" she said.

There's been speculation that Dlamini-Zuma's deployment to parliament was a procedural step to pave the way for her to be appointed as a minister amid rumours that Zuma was planning another cabinet reshuffle.

In terms of the constitution‚ the president appoints cabinet ministers from among members of the National Assembly.

Dlamini-Zuma‚ who has taken up a seat left vacant by the resignation of former ANC youth league Pule Mabe‚ said she was ready to serve in any portfolio committee assigned to her by the leadership of the party in parliament.

"It's going to be a lot of work but I am happy.

"They decide which committees you are going to‚ you don't choose‚ they will tell me which committee to go to and I don't mind any committee.

"It's interesting coming back after five years. Everything is my interest but I will focus on what they say I must focus on but everything is my interest.”

Asked if she was not worried that her new role might affect her campaign to ascend to the ANC's highest office‚ Dlamini-Zuma said: "The branches will do that."

The former minister of health‚ foreign affairs and home affairs who is also the previous chairperson of the African Union‚ took oath of office just minutes before outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza quit the party.

Dorris Dlakude‚ the deputy chief whip of the ANC who witnessed Dlamini-Zuma's swearing-in ceremony‚ said she was not surprised by Khoza's resignation.

Dlakude said they had not yet received her resignation letter.

"Not yet‚ she resigned through the media…we saw it on TV. it's her choice.

"She said she resigned from the ANC‚ she was supposed to do that in her branch."

- TimesLIVE