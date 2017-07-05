Politics

ANC commission wants to nationalise Reserve Bank

The proposal has thus far not been contested in the plenary session

05 July 2017 - 14:41 Natasha Marrian
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The debate on nationalising the Reserve Bank has been won in the ANC’s economic transformation commissions‚ and will be discussed in the plenary session.

According to sources inside the plenary at the ANC policy conference‚ the report from commissions contains the policy proposal‚ which was among the most hotly contested in commissions.

It is understood that this means shares in the Bank must be owned by the state - as happens elsewhere in the world.

The proposal has thus far not been contested in the plenary session.

The Bank came under scrutiny after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane recommended that the Constitution be amended to change the mandate of the bank.

On Monday‚ ANC KwaZulu-Natal leader Sihle Zikalala told Business Day that his province would push for a discussion on the ownership and the mandate of the Reserve Bank.

The plenary discussion on economic transformation began shortly before midday on Wednesday.

The proposal to nationalise the bank was contained in the commission report delivered to the session.

The ANC policy conference does not make final decisions on policy‚ rather the proposals will be taken to the party's national conference in December.

- BusinessLIVE

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ANC succession race pulls in new suitors
Politics
2.
Zuma critic Derek Hanekom in trouble as ANC ...
Politics
3.
Zuma faction loses 'white monopoly capital' ...
Politics
4.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Can the ANC avoid a brutal ...
Politics
5.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: When there's a Gupta elephant ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.