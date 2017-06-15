MUKONI RATSHITANGA: The problem with Jeremy Cronin and the SACP

In an interview with Irish historian, Helena Sheehan, on April 17, 2001, Cronin claimed that the ANC was being “Zanufied.” As is now evident, the ANC was being “Zanufied” as it was being “Blairised.”

Seventeen years later, Cronin’s “Zanufication” and “Blairisation” labels relative to the evolution of the ANC’s internal democratic functioning, policy and organisational coherence as well as its electoral showing and appeal among the masses of the people can be seen for the political posturing that they truly are.

Most notable, however, is that since becoming a Deputy Minister in 2009, Cronin has been mute about many an organisational and governmental excesses except for occasions when he has come out publicly flogging Comrade so and so for various misdemeanours, real and perceived. It was the Ministry of Public Works in which Cronin served as a Deputy to another SACP member, Minister Thulas Nxesi, from whence the most spirited defence of the Nkandla debacle came. Remember that notorious invention of the noun, “fire pool,” in your Ministry’s “Investigation Report,” Jeremy?

In his condescending voyage, Cronin writes: “Let’s pretend, as Ratshitanga would have it, that the Seriti Commission was an exhaustive, no-stone-left-unturned process.” But this is not the point. The question is whether, for the Honourable Cronin, the integrity of a judge is worth so cheap an innuendo? If Cronin and the SACP are convinced, as they belatedly seem to be, that the Commission was a “whitewash,” why do they not challenge it with the facts presumably at their disposal?

In similar patronising vein, Cronin asks whether the arms procurement process was “the right strategic priority for a society facing multiple developmental challenges?” This sounds legitimate; it pretends reputable political and moral suasion. But it is, with respect, downright opportunistic. Cronin does not mention that after 1994, Parliament adopted a Defence Review which outlined the requirements of the defence force on the basis of which the arms procurement package was conceived.

Cronin was neither a Member of Parliament nor a Deputy Minister at the time. Before 2009, he was one of, if not the fiercest critic, of Gautrain. In 2005, he described cabinet’s approval of Gautrain as “wrong.” But fast-forward to the period after 2009 and Cronin, a not-so-insignificant member of the wedding party to the “marriage of convenience” (his own words) with an “essentially a right-wing narrow nationalist tendency” within (and without) the ANC, now a Deputy Minister of Transport, would be found waxing lyrical about the Gautrain he spent years castigating. Such is the consistency of the SACP and its chief ideologue.

Karl Marx began his 1852 work, ‘The Eighteenth Brumaire of Louis Bonaparte’ with the opening lines: “Hegel remarks somewhere that all great world-historic facts and personages appear, so to speak, twice. He forgot to add: the first time as tragedy, the second time as farce."

It must truly be the stuff of tragedy and farce rolled into one, that for more than a decade, a communist party luxuriated itself in a marriage of convenience with a right-wing narrow nationalist tendency and went on to produce, among others, “a mini-cult of the personality.”

As another Tshivenda expression counsels: “Muluvha hothe maputo aya fhela” – “He or she who worships at every alter soon runs out of tributes!” Thus do we return to the timeless aphorism: Vhatali vha milingoni!