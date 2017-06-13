HELEN ZILLE: 'I apologise for my offensive public utterances'

I realise the wounds of history that my tweet and subsequent defence of it has opened. In particular, I recognise that my actions were insensitive to South Africans who suffered under colonial oppression. For this, I am genuinely sorry.

During this period I have made public utterances that have had the effect of undermining the Leader of the Democratic Alliance and the project he is leading. I greatly regret this. Mmusi Maimane is the democratically elected Leader of the DA and we must all get behind his leadership.

My intention now is to do everything I can to restore the public trust that has been eroded. Now, more than ever, we need to unite behind a shared vision of one nation, with one future.