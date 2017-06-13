Politics

HELEN ZILLE: 'I apologise for my offensive public utterances'

'I have made public utterances that have had the effect of undermining the Leader of the Democratic Alliance and the project he is leading. I greatly regret this.'

13 June 2017 - 11:00 Helen Zille
Former Democratic Alliance leader Helen Zille. Picture: SOWETAN
Very sorry Former Democratic Alliance leader Helen Zille. Picture: SOWETAN

Apology by Helen Zille:

After a period of debate and reflection, I recognise the offence caused by my tweet on 16 March 2017 with regard to the legacy of colonialism. I therefore apologise unreservedly to the South African public who were offended by this tweet and my subsequent explanation of it.

In South Africa, colonialism and apartheid subjugated and oppressed a majority, and benefitted a minority, on the basis of race.  This is indeed indefensible, and I do not support, justify, praise or promote it.

I realise the wounds of history that my tweet and subsequent defence of it has opened. In particular, I recognise that my actions were insensitive to South Africans who suffered under colonial oppression. For this, I am genuinely sorry.

During this period I have made public utterances that have had the effect of undermining the Leader of the Democratic Alliance and the project he is leading. I greatly regret this.  Mmusi Maimane is the democratically elected Leader of the DA and we must all get behind his leadership.

My intention now is to do everything I can to restore the public trust that has been eroded. Now, more than ever, we need to unite behind a shared vision of one nation, with one future.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Maimane offers Zille a ‘political solution’
Politics
2.
How Gigaba broke the rules to give the Guptas ...
Politics
3.
Mangosuthu Buthelezi is ready to hand over to a ...
Politics
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Zuma is taking us down the Mugabe ...
Politics
5.
Kathrada Foundation calls on ANC MPs to vote ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.