The day Eskom felt the heat from backbencher Pravin Gordhan

In a tense four-hour meeting, Brown and the Eskom board, led by chairman Ben Ngubane, struggled to justify Molefe’s return in the face of sharp questions from ministers.

Gordhan said the board had failed the country: “The questions are aplenty, the answers are all over the show, they lack credibility.”

Gordhan said the Eskom board was living “in oblivion” given the kind of answers they were expecting the public to accept on the Molefe saga.

The board’s reasons had, so far, been contradictory, ranging from “retrenchment”, “resignation” and “retirement”; the latest was that he had been on unpaid leave even though he took the oath of office as an MP during that period.

“I don’t know if the board is living in a sort of oblivion but the public is connecting the dots. Increasingly, the public is becoming aware of what you are doing or not doing as members of the board.

“They’re increasingly becoming aware that you are abusing state property and state resources in the name of yourselves not in the name of the Republic of South Africa … That you’re part of a conspiracy to capture Eskom for the benefit of a few and that’s the reality, let’s not hide behind technicalities,” Gordhan said.

The ANC said “the incoherent version” that Molefe had never resigned from Eskom but rather was on unpaid leave was a contradiction of statements by Molefe and Brown previously.

“Not only are these latest developments disingenuous to say the least, they amount to perjury. The ANC calls on the government and parliament to act decisively to deal with this irrational and untenable situation.”

MPs from across the political spectrum expressed shock at Eskom’s decision, arguing it was inconceivable that the power utility’s nonexecutive directors were prepared to do reputational harm to Eskom, “all because of one man”.