Zuma appeals judge's request for documents on firing of Gordhan

Vally gave President Jacob Zuma until the close of business on Thursday to explain why he had fired the two ministers‚ saying that even the president’s decisions could be reviewed in a fair hearing in court.

Zuma’s lawyer argued the rule did not apply to him and it is on this basis that Zuma is appealing the decision.

The Presidency said the court was overstepping its mark by ordering Zuma to explain himself.

It said: ”The High Court erred in finding that Rule 53 must be read to include executive decisions‚ even though nothing in the language of Rule 53 suggests that it should be interpreted to include executive decisions. Such an approach violates the separation of powers.”

But Vally argued the rule allowed the court to exercise its duty to keep checks and balances on the exercise of power by the government.

“This‚ in turn‚ gives effect to a litigant’s right in terms of section 34 of the Constitution to have a justiciable dispute decided in a fair public hearing before a court with all the issues being properly ventilated.”

The Presidency said forcing Zuma to explain his cabinet reshuffle decision to the courts would lead to ”a violation of the separation of powers doctrine‚ which is part of our constitutional scheme”.

It said the decision ”to reshuffle the cabinet was an exercise of a constitutional power”.

”The Presidency further contends that there is a reasonable prospect that another court will come to a different decision from that of the High Court and that the matter is one of considerable importance to the parties and the country.”

Zuma’s appeal papers ask the DA to provide the Intelligence report from which it quoted.

The DA quotes from the report which was said by Gordhan to be the reason was fired. Gordhan was angry because the report suggested his investor road show in London was a cover for planning a coup.

The DA said the bizarre request for the ”intelligence report“ was merely a delaying tactic in order that Zuma would not have to account to court.

- TMG Digital.