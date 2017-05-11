Girlfriend gives up Gigaba's Gupta ghosts

Earlier this week Mkhize went on Twitter where she took on Gigaba’s wife Norma, threatening to spill details about the heated affair and of Gigaba’s relationship with the Gupta family.

“Let’s not forget the private jet Joburg to Durban @mgigaba. Shocker !!!. You’ve never met the Guptas angithi [right]?” Gigaba’s former squeeze wrote in a long-winded Twitter post.

The Guptas are alleged to have some prominent politicians in their pockets, ensuring they receive lucrative deals with the government.

Although Gigaba could choose not to answer questions about his love life, he could be called to account for his alleged relationship with the Guptas, Mathekga said.

If indeed the allegations made by Mkhize are true, Gigaba had opened the doors to being compromised.

“He could find himself being the subject of blackmail. He could find himself being pushed into a corner,” Mathekga said.

Gigaba would now have to live under the shadow of these suspicions. His actions would always be questioned on whether the decisions he made were in any way beneficial to the Gupta family.

Political analyst Steven Friedman said that the rumours of Gigaba’s alleged ties to the Guptas were not new.

“He will have to spend some time winding those [rumours] down. This is a crucial issue. But recent reports that he blocked a deal involving the Guptas was [beneficial] for him,” said Friedman, saying this proved he wasn’t dancing to the Guptas’ tune.

Friedman said international investors would not be bothered by the reports of his love affair. And the affair would not affect his career.

“I can’t think of a case in South Africa where a politician’s career ended because of something like this,” Friedman said.

- The Times