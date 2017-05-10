Mrs Gigaba may be first lady, so stop your sniggering

But the likelihood of her being a first lady one day isn’t as far-fetched as some think — her husband’s career has the look of one of a man who has long been groomed for loftier roles.

The finance minister is only 46. After leading the ANC Youth League, he went on to serve as deputy home affairs minister in then-president Thabo Mbeki’s cabinet. Under President Jacob Zuma he has served as public enterprises minister and home affairs minister. He was appointed finance minister in March — the man responsible for working the country’s purse strings. He has long been seen as a protégé.

But the thought of his prospective presidency and his wife being the first lady had one thinking about the role of the first lady/ladies, and what it means in South Africa.

We live in an age when former US first lady Michelle Obama consistently ranked more favourably than her husband, Barack, in ratings polls. She launched myriads of social campaigns, appeared on television talk shows, and did it all while showcasing her enviable fashion sense. When Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid hit a snag, Mrs O was hauled in front of thousands of voters and millions more watching on TV to rescue her husband’s former rival turned ally. She could be everywoman.

I read that Edith Wilson “acted as de facto president” after US president Woodrow Wilson suffered a stroke during his tenure, and that Nancy Reagan was “probably the most influential counsellor that president Ronald Reagan had”.

In South Africa we had Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who remains the most vocal and most politically prominent woman to ever carry the title first lady. After her came Graca Machel — a former soldier and minister of education in the first post-independence Mozambican government.

Machel was quoted in Ebony magazine in 1997 as saying: “I was very much used to being my own person. Whoever came to talk to me wanted to know about me, about the work I am doing and about my family. Now most people come to talk to me because they want to know and understand what it means to Madiba. It’s no longer me. It’s him.

“I feel if people want to know what Madiba feels, thinks or likes, they should go to him, right?”

Zanele Mbeki, graceful and erudite and accomplished as she is in the business industry, was never a memorable first lady. She preferred to remain behind the scenes, even though she is said to have been one of president Mbeki’s most trusted advisers.

President Zuma’s fifth wife, Tobeka Madiba-Zuma, is the most accessible of the five — heading her eponymous foundation for healthcare and women’s empowerment, appearing on magazine covers, and even sharing private moments with No1 on social media.

But none of them have ever held, at least not publicly, any presidential ambitions.

It got me thinking about how South Africans view first ladies — would we be in love with, say, Tshepo Ramaphosa if we were allowed to know her and her politics, like the US did with Michelle Obama?

The New French president, 39-year-old Emmanuel Macron, garnered as much publicity for his presidential aspirations as his marriage to his former school teacher, 64-year-old Brigitte Trogneux-Macron. He has already indicated that his wife will assume a role in his government. According to The Telegraph, she is said to have “put her husband through his paces as he rehearsed the lengthy speeches the French expect from political leaders”. She is expected to focus on education.

Would we tolerate a “powerful” (cliché, cliché) first lady who stood toe to toe with her husband, or would our traditional views mean she must simply blend into the background and be told to focus on keeping the presidential household tidy and to get the children to school on time?

Would we bash her if she, like Eleanor Roosevelt, took on a syndicated column and regular radio broadcasts, and held press conferences?

Or would we praise her for representing a new possibility for women in this country, where women have perennially been objectified and oppressed?

Certainly, even though the majority of the US loved Michelle Obama, she was still criticised for overstepping the mark on several occasions. One thing is for sure, I would rather have a Michelle Obama-esque first lady come 2019 than a shrinking violet.

This article first appeared in The Times