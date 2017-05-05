This follows the filing of the Democratic Alliance's urgent application with the court on April 24‚ to force Zuma to disclose his reasons for reshuffling his Cabinet on March 30.

However‚ Zuma's lawyers argued that the DA had already acknowledged this and‚ on that basis‚ was not entitled to any record of the decision.

In court papers‚ the president had said that the opposition party's urgent application to have reasons for the recent Cabinet reshuffle divulged was misconceived and without merit.

Kodwa said Zuma has no obligation to provide reasons to anyone for changes he makes to his Cabinet.

"The Constitution confers upon the president powers to constitute his cabinet without imposing an obligation upon him to consult opposition parties in the exercise of this discretionary function. To read into the Constitution that the president must explain himself on the composition of the national executive to the opposition‚ is to use the judiciary to police political decisions and sets a very worrisome precedent‚" Kodwa said.

Zuma's spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga said the president would not comment on matters before the courts.

- TMG Digital