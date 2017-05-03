Ramaphosa wins backing of church in Zuma's heartland

Ramaphosa said he did not come to the church to ask it to back his presidential bid.

He said the ANC government was in need of prayers because it was “languishing” under a dark cloud.

“Some of you might have seen on TV yesterday when the president was prevented from speaking.

“Something shows you that things are not right in the party and government. Please pray for us.

“I didn't come here for anything else or position. I came here for two things: to learn about Inkosi Shembe and to ask for you to pray for the ANC and the government‚” Ramaphosa said.

This did not go down well with some church leaders.

Ramaphosa was confronted by pastors‚ including senior pastor Mthandeni Ntombela, who led the charge.

“You must talk straight and tell the inkosi you are here to ask for the position of president of the ANC‚” Ntombela said.

“Don't beat about the bush. [President Jacob] Zuma also came here and asked to be made president and for his criminal cases to go away.

“You were elected deputy president and you should be one‚” said Ntombela.

Ramaphosa, clearly embarrassed in front of a media contingent, laughed in response.

Ntombela said Zuma had “come there but had since forgotten to come back to thank the Lord‚ hence his recent woes”.

“You will be the [ANC] president whether they like it or not. This is your ANC. If you are not direct and don't ask for what you want, you will not get it,” Ntombela said.

“The Prince of Phindangene [IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi] came here and he made a mistake — he prayed for peace and said ‘May the best man win‘.

“He didn‘t say: ‘Father, I want to win' and he never governed. He would be in charge today.”

Ntombela said that if Ramaphosa did not speak up he would suffer the same fate as former premier Senzo Mchunu.

Mchunu was recalled by the ANC in May 2016 following his loss of the provincial party leadership to Sihle Zikalala in November 2015.

Ramaphosa was invited to return to the church on July 4 for another conference.

“You must come back and ask directly‚ and don't be shy, for whatever you ask for in our midst will be granted to you‚” said Ntombela.

- The Times