DANIEL SILKE: Who's the biggest loser after the reshuffle - Ramaphosa or Dlamini-Zuma?

Both top candidates, Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma have, as a result, seen their own campaign dynamics shift as a result of President Zuma’s actions. Already reeling from the populist power of the ‘radical economic transformation’ rhetoric, both candidates now have to redefine their presidential campaigns within the ambit of Zuma’s night of the long knives.

For Dlamini-Zuma, the effects of Thursday night could be detrimental to her campaign. Perhaps unfairly, but by virtue of her historic and familial links to the President, she will be seen as largely operating within those with tacit support for the President.

When it comes to cobbling together a coalition of supporters in a tightly contested battle with Ramaphosa, she too needs to move beyond the ANCWL or MKVETS. She needs a solid body of ANC centrists to support her in order to achieve a critical mass.

Such was the reaction to Thursday night, that Nkosazana will be called upon to express herself on these events. She will be put on the spot. She will be forced to take some sort of position in due course. She will have to nail her colours to the mast as the old saying goes.

Dlamini-Zuma certainly was well advised not to be part of this reshuffle. She has escaped the most immediate accusations that she was a willing participant. She is still likely to get a cabinet post designed to boost her profile, but only once the dust has settled on the current ructions.

Ultimately, she now needs to clarify her positon on both the reshuffle and ‘radical economic transformation’ and define exactly where she stands (or how she interprets) these two aspects of the ANC discourse. President Zuma’s reshuffle has just complicated matters no end for her. Should she prevaricate on any even soft critique of the reshuffle, she will certainly stand accused of being a willing participant. Not good news for her campaign at all.

But she is not the only one with problems as a result. Cyril Ramaphosa too will be forced to react. And he has already called the sacking of Pravin Gordhan ‘unacceptable’. Although he equally indicated this these events were not enough to provoke his resignation from Cabinet, he has only just begun to define himself as an anti-Zuma candidate for December. By distancing himself from the firing of the Finance Ministries top two, he also puts pressure on Nkosazana to react.

But Ramaphosa doesn’t have it all his own way as the definite anti-Zuma. Long criticised for being too silent within Cabinet and for not using his position as Deputy President to take a tough stand, Ramaphosa’s critique might not be strong enough for those calling for President Zuma’s head to fall.

In a strange way, there has emerged a leadership vacuum within the ANC to own the anti-Zuma message. Whilst no-one is keen to stick their neck out with nine months to go before the elective conference, ANC Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize has come out guns blazing.

By virtue of him not being a sitting cabinet minister, his statement lambasting the ANC for “no longer (being) the centre and thus depriving the leadership collective of its responsibly to advise politically on executive matters” is a less than veiled critique of the real motives behind President Zuma’s actions.

With Pravin Gordhan calling for the ‘mobilization’ of support to change current direction, someone needs to step up to the plate and it might be left to a figure outside of the immediate cabinet to do so.

With Ramaphosa’s weaker response, Mkhize might smell an opportunity – one in which he can make a run for the top job as well. At the very least, a new axis of co-operation between Mkhize and Ramaphosa could also emerge on this very issue with a more muted Ramaphosa clinging on to his positon and Mkhize lobbying from the trenches.

For both Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa, Jacob Zuma just made their life tougher. But, amidst the political power plays, one key facet of South Africa’s domestic body politic seems to have been forgotten. The ANC is already a party with waning electoral power – and that largely as a result of a swing away in the ever-expanding black urban vote who demand a different South Africa.

President Zuma’s reshuffle does nothing to shore up the party’s declining support. It does not play well in the economic heartland of Gauteng which is the most vulnerable province to fall out of ANC hands in 2019. Both Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa will be well aware of this. Both will have to assess their role in any rescue effort for the party on the ground. Both will need to answer that key urban constituency so critical now of what has happened.

The battle for the heart and soul of the ANC has just received another dynamic – the reshuffle will add fuel to the fire.