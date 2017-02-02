Has Gerrie Nel exchanged his rock star job for nothing?

It was submitted, however, that the temptation to resort to self-help “is not diminished by the fact that the loss sustained relates to a share-holding rather than to some other form of asset”.

If, however, Section 7(1)(a) were to be read as including a company then it would only be an injury suffered by the company as such which could give rise to a private prosecution — and not an injury suffered by an individual shareholder or group of shareholders. These would not necessarily coincide.

In terms of section 9 of the CPA a private prosecutor must pay a deposit of R2500 as well as an amount determined by the court as security for the costs which may be incurred in respect of the accused‘s defence.

In a complex case in which the accused hired expensive lawyers this amount could run into several hundred thousand or even millions of rands.

In terms of section 15 of the CPA the costs and expenses of a private prosecutor must be carried by the private prosecutor himself unless the accused is convicted.

The court may order the convicted person to pay the costs and expenses of the prosecution, including the costs of any appeal against such conviction or any sentence. But the court may also order the state to carry the cost for the prosecution.

In terms of section 16, when an accused charged in terms of section 7 is acquitted, the court acquitting the accused may order the private prosecutor to pay the costs incurred by the accused person.

Lastly, in terms of section 13 of the CPA the National Director of Public Prosecutions, or a local public prosecutor acting on the instructions of the director, may intervene and take over the case at any stage in order to complete the prosecution.

Given the legal rules applicable to private prosecutions, it is clear that Gerrie Nel might not only have made a mistake to associate himself with a right-wing group like AfriForum, but might also have made a mistake in taking on a difficult or arguably even an impossible job.

- The Times