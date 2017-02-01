Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has resigned in the wake of the health ombud's report into the death of 94 mentally ill patients after they were moved from the licensed Life Esidimeni private homes to 27 unlicensed facilities.

Premier David Makhura has accepted her resignation‚ saying: "Mahlangu understands. If something goes extremely wrong‚ you have to take direct responsibility."

She will be succeeded by Dr Gwen Ramokgopa‚ a former Deputy Minister of Health.

Makhura apologised for the loss of life, saying: "I deeply regret the tragic loss of so many lives under the care of our provincial government as a result of the action taken by officials in the Gauteng Department of Health to transfer patients from Life Esidimeni to NGOs that were not ready."

Makhura said the area of mental health has suffered huge neglect.

"There can be no passing of the buck to juniors. Health is about saving lives.

"The circumstances around the patients' lives are unacceptable‚" Makhura said.

"We will implement everything in the report."

