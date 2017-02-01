Politics

Gauteng Health MEC axed over deaths of 94 mentally ill patients

01 February 2017 - 13:23 PM Katharine Child
Qedani Mahlangu. GALLO
Qedani Mahlangu. GALLO

Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has resigned in the wake of the health ombud's report into the death of 94 mentally ill patients after they were moved from the licensed Life Esidimeni private homes to 27 unlicensed facilities.

Premier David Makhura has accepted her resignation‚ saying: "Mahlangu understands. If something goes extremely wrong‚ you have to take direct responsibility."

She will be succeeded by Dr Gwen Ramokgopa‚ a former Deputy Minister of Health.

Makhura apologised for the loss of life, saying: "I deeply regret the tragic loss of so many lives under the care of our provincial government as a result of the action taken by officials in the Gauteng Department of Health to transfer patients from Life Esidimeni to NGOs that were not ready."

Makhura said the area of mental health has suffered huge neglect.

"There can be no passing of the buck to juniors. Health is about saving lives.

"The circumstances around the patients' lives are unacceptable‚" Makhura said.

"We will implement everything in the report."

 - TMG Digital

POLITICS LIVE: Russia puts in its bid for SA nuclear reactors

'Zuma's last year to settle his debts, make good to his business friends and keep his promises to Putin, is well and truly underway'
Politics
8 days ago

POLITICS LIVE: Good. Malema has discovered the dangers of populism

It's simple, really. You need to choose your causes as carefully as you choose your friends
Politics
9 days ago

POLITICS LIVE: Join Zuma's dots and Gordhan's future looks bleak

The heady politics of the Gupta/Zuma camp in the first three weeks of January have been loudly laying the groundwork for something big ...
Politics
12 days ago

POLITICS LIVE: A hidden hand still protects Hlaudi Motsoeneng

He is at the centre of the SABC storm, no matter how you parse it
Politics
13 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
ANC is under severe strain, says Cyril Ramaphosa
Politics
2.
Inside Patricia De Lille's bitter power struggle ...
Politics
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: How Zuma is about to make 2017 ...
Politics
4.
LILY GOSAM: Zuma's secret blueprint for total ...
Politics
5.
Bruising power play led to De Lille exit
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.