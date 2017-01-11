TONY LEON: Coach Zuma's ANC is in a relegation battle

But perhaps it was not just the size factor but the deeply unhappy memories which Jacob Zuma associates with Soccer City, where at Nelson Mandela's funeral service in December 2013 he was roundly jeered by the capacity crowd.

No matter: the message the president delivered was appropriately threadbare and well-worn. Backward-looking, cliché- ridden and offering to honour, in his centenary year, the life and times of former ANC president Oliver Tambo.

Perhaps, aside from his incontestable leadership qualities and his birth date in 1917, there is some comfort in reverting to Tambo.

After all, he was the last ANC leader who did not have to shoulder the burdens of governing South Africa and the messy compromises involved when a revolutionary movement has to confront the limits of power and take responsibility for accounting for failure.

Zuma gave, to be fair, half a nod in this direction. Noting the local election losses last year, he claimed, “The ANC has heard the message of the people” delivered at the polls. But, then again, he did not offer one concrete suggestion as to how the party intends to rectify the situation or act on the message other than an invocation to unity, and a promise to stamp out gatekeeping and a call for “exemplary lifestyles”, whatever that might mean.

Meanwhile, across the oceans on Monday night another organisation mired in scandal and corruption went about honouring its high achievers. Fifa in Zurich hosted “The Best” in football awards.

In a tough field for “coach of the year”, the award was given to Leicester City‘s Claudio Ranieri. In a world racked by disruption everywhere, from politics to the workplace, winning the Premier League as 5000-1 outsiders, which Leicester City achieved last May, was the unlikeliest ever outcome in modern sport. It even puts Brexit and President Trump in the shadows.

“Fairy-tale achievement” was how the world media trumpeted the crowning of Ranieri, who took his team from the verge of relegation to triumph in football‘s most expensive and competitive tournament outside the World Cup.