Why chaos is the new normal at SA universities

The chaos in part reflects the highly charged and contested versions of this future. These are crazy times, but still people gathered because UCT matters. This is not just a personal matter. The university carries a huge responsibility as an intellectual leader in the country, on the continent and globally.

The meeting also revealed outstanding leadership. Vice chancellors around the country have stood courageously against tremendous pressure from all sides. Certainly, Convocation’s president Barney Pityana could have chaired better by suggesting ground rules for constructive engagement. But that’s said with the benefit of hindsight.

It is unlikely that in preparing his speech Pityana had any idea of the context in which he would be speaking. His speech was a careful, measured balancing act of critiquing aspects of the student movement on the one hand, and strongly endorsing the urgent call for change. It was courageous.

Then the vice chancellor took the floor to offer his “state of the university” address. His presence was as impressive as his words. It was a volatile situation but Dr Max Price remained composed, unshaken, clearly no stranger to these kinds of highly charged events. All this, in the face of a motion of no confidence brought against him and his executive leadership.

The Convocation included a motion to poll alumni around the world on a vote of no confidence in the executive leadership’s role in negotiations with protesting students. There is a strong likelihood that the motion would have been defeated – it became clear at the meeting that a significant majority of those attending were there to express their opposition to the motion. The meeting was adjourned before it could come to vote.

It is profoundly naïve to lay the complex challenges facing higher education – and the failure to resolve them – at any single leader’s door. The motion was intended to galvanise action by preying on fear. It read, in part, that unless there is “further intervention” UCT will “suffer the migration of the best matriculants”, “the departure of many of the best and brightest of academics”, the “loss of donations and bequests” and so on.

2016 has been a year where unsubstantiated fears have been used to galvanise action. Think Brexit. Think Donald Trump. It is heartening that this tactic failed.

Engaging the chaos

What the chaos pointed to more than anything is that the UCT community – and perhaps South Africa’s academic community more broadly – has a long way to go in being able to listen and engage with others who have different views to our own. That’s a particularly tragic statement about any university.

This was illustrated both in the behaviour of student protesters at Convocation and those in the audience who shouted for their removal. I was struck by a comment made by a colleague sitting next to me. He said he had come to support the vice chancellor but that he also was “open” to hearing the arguments. I was impressed by this. I cannot say the same for myself: I had come to assert my position, not to listen.

The tumult of the past two years has exposed deep divisions in university communities. They have always been there but they are now visible. The academy cannot run away from this. These divisions cannot be shouted away. 2017 promises to be another tough year as South African universities head into the uncertain terrain of further exposing, addressing and healing these divisions. Do not expect the chaos to be over. If universities are to survive, they must learn to engage it.

This article first appeared in The Conversation