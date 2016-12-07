POLITICS LIVE: Inquiry into one-man SABC board - does it get any more absurd than this?

Today something very odd will take place. A parliamentary committee will begin a hearing into the bona fides of the SABC board. All good and well, except for one thing:

There is only one remaining member of the board, the chairman, Mbulaheni Maguvhe. All the other board members have resigned, correctly anticipating that the outcome would not be flattering. The rats, as they say, have fled the sinking ship.

But, because Maguvhe, the final defender of Hlaudi Motsoening, is clinging to the bridge as water sloshes about the deck, the inquiry must go ahead.

The question which ought to be asked is this: Why did the Communications Committee and the Communications Minister, Faith Muthambi, allow the situation to deteriorate to the level of farce before they acted?

The answer is that they made the political calculation that Motsoening enjoyed the support of a higher power, President Jacob Zuma. So, instead of acting, they talked about process and procedure and prevaricated over their powers.

It was only when the new Chief Whip, Jackson Mthembu, finally lost his cool with Hlaudi Motsoeneng, pronouncing it a scandal that he continued to be employed and that the board supported this, that the committee realised it had misread the tea leaves.

Perhaps Number One's power was draining away, perhaps a fresh wind was blowing from somewhere else - somewhere less impressed with their lick-spittle stream of apologia.

And so the inquiry was instituted even as the board disintegrated.

Well, it's never too late to make up for your embarrassing failures, so here's hoping that the committee will finally summon the courage to spell it out: Muthambi, Motsoeneng and government have failed the country by destroying the public broadcaster.