ANC backs Zuma, attacks Madonsela

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma is escaping the outrage generated by former public protector Thuli Madonsela‘s State of Capture report with the backing of the ANC‘s national working committee.

The committee has instead chosen to attack Madonsela, questioning her findings and her integrity.

Zuma has survived a litany of scandals during his seven years as president, notably the spending of millions of taxpayers‘ money on the “security upgrading” of his family‘s Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal. Madonsela found that he had improperly benefited from the improvements to his home. He was eventually ordered to repay R7.8-million of the more than R240-million spent on the upgrading.

Now former president Thabo Mbeki has criticised parliament — and by extension the ANC — for failing to hold Zuma to account for the Nkandla debacle.

This week the party‘s working committee considered Madonsela‘s report and called into question her motive in recommending that a judicial commission investigate allegations that the Gupta family was engaged in state capture.

Madonsela found that Zuma might have violated the executive ethics code by turning a blind eye to claims that the Gupta family offered Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas the job of finance minister and a bribe of R600-million.

Madonsela‘s State of Capture report has led to opposition parties and ANC veterans alike calling for Zuma to resign.

But these calls were dismissed by ANC leaders.

The party‘s secretary-general, Gwede Mantashe, speaking about the outcomes of the working committee meeting yesterday, said Madonsela‘s report was “inconclusive and contains no binding findings conferring guilt on any party”.

Mantashe questioned Madonsela‘s recommendation that a judicial commission of inquiry be set up, a demand first made by the EFF.

“We are looking closely at everything,” Mantashe said.

The working committee, most of the members of which are Zuma supporters of has decided that the State of Capture report cannot be used as a basis to remove Zuma.

“Calls for the president to step down using the report as a basis are premature and unfounded,” Mantashe said.

The committee is made up of 14 ANC leaders who are responsible for the day-to-day running of the party. Its members include Nathi Mthethwa, David Mahlobo, Blade Nzimande, Jackson Mthembu, Jeff Radebe and Nomvula Mokonyane, most of whom serve in Zuma‘s cabinet.

The ANC has also contested Madonsela‘s recommendation that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng choose the judge to lead the inquiry, saying that power rests with the president.

Delivering the keynote address at the Sunday Times Top 100 event in Sandton, Johannesburg, last night, Mbeki said it would have served South Africa well if all parties in parliament had discussed the observations of the Constitutional Court “to ensure that all relevant institutions operate as they should, as required by our constitution”.

“If parliament had done what I suggest, honestly and seriously, this would have made the strategic intervention that we need to pull the country out of the unhappy political situation in which it is and put us on course to achieve the quality governance system we visualised when we adopted our constitution 20 years ago,” Mbeki told the gathering.

Mbeki‘s criticism of parliament came a week after he wrote to Zuma urging him to listen to the 101 ANC veterans who have called on him to resign.

The opposition is preparing to push through another vote of no confidence in the president — which will again be defeated by the ANC majority — tomorrow.

“Fortunately we have not as yet arrived at the tipping point, when the country becomes ungovernable.

“This is an eventuality we must avoid at all costs,” Mbeki said.