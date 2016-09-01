POLITICS LIVE: How the head of the Hawks lied to Gordhan — in writing

4.32

How the head of the Hawks lied to Gordhan - in writing

If you want to understand why the finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, did not present himself to the Hawks for a 'warning statement' you have to go back to May, when the head of the Hawks sat down at his desk to pen a letter to Gordhan.

Gordhan has released a mound of correspondence with the Hawks in which the letter is buried.

Dated 20 May 2016 and personally signed by the head of the Hawks Lt-Gen Berning Ntlemeza, it makes for incredible reading.

He states: "In light of the fact that the minister is not a suspect in this investigation, and no decision has been taken by the DPCI to arrest him, I find it unnecessary to update the Minister about the current status of the investigation and as to how far it has progressed."

He went on to say: "I can assure you that the DPCI will take no action sought to embarrass the Minister or humiliate him, and it will take no steps which affect him without giving him prior notice."

All of this, it turns out was totally untrue as Gordhan has clearly remained a suspect and the Hawks were clearly intent on humiliating him.

But once you have lied before a judge, I suppose a little untruth to a minister comes easy.

Here comes the great government cash crunch

First, some background. Futuregrowth, described by Business Day as "Africa's biggest private fixed-income money manager" has announced that it will no longer lend money to six state-owned enterprises because of "how they are being run, government infighting and threats to the independence of the finance ministry".

More from the Business Day story:

Futuregrowth Asset Management,which has about R170bn in assets, shelved plans to lend more than R1.8bn to three state companies on Tuesday, chief investment officer Andrew Canter said by phone from Cape Town on Wednesday, without giving more detail.

The fund manager will only resume offering loans and rolling over existing debt once it has determined that what it sees as proper oversight and governance at the companies have been restored.

The companies are power utility Eskom, rail and ports operator Transnet, the South African National Roads Agency Ltd, the Land Bank of SA, the Industrial Development Corporation and the Development Bank of Southern Africa. The decision will not immediately affect lending to the government and other state bodies such as water boards and municipalities.

"We’ve observed recent reports that strongly hint of conflict between branches of SA’s government, the possible machinations of patronage networks and a seeming challenge to the National Treasury’s independence," Canter said.

This has very serious implications for the state-owned enterprises not least because some are in a financially precarious position (SAA) and others are in need of capital injections.

But the implications are much broader than just those affecting the SOEs.

The central pillar of government's pledge to sort out its finances (remember that round-the-world trip by finance minister Pravin Gordhan to save us from a ratings downgrade?) was that it would fix these SOEs and introduce greater efficiency.

But the finance minister's ability to control events at the SOE's has just been seriously undermined by the cabinet decision to place final authority over them in Jacob Zuma's hands. (What could possibly go wrong?).

Ratings agencies and other suppliers of loans are likely to follow Futuregrowth's lead and put the entire country on a short leash. Expect money to become more expensive, making less available for government spending as it encounters higher debt costs.

These are the very real financial costs of the shenanigans surrounding Gordhan and the Hawks and Zuma's move to take control of the SOEs.

The day Solly Msimanga schooled Herman Mashaba

The events of recent days suggest that Joburg's new management is heading for political paralysis after the new mayor, Herman Mashaba, backed down on a plan to break up and privatise the city's refuse collection agency, Pikitup.

On Sunday, Mashaba was in full flow, telling the Sunday Times: "My No1 priority is to break it up into seven pieces and give it to small businesses."

This statement showed Mashaba's political naivety. The breaking up of Pikitup and its privatisation may well be the solution to the problem of the moribund, strike-hit entity, but Mashaba ought to have known that he does not have ability to drive this through a council where he is in a minority and where his most necessary ally, the EFF, is dead against privatisation.

What followed was condemnation from the unions and then a strong statement from the EFF's Silumko Mabona who said: "We call on the city to disengage from this silly performance that only aims to sell off Johannesburg in bits and pieces."

That, as they say, was that. Without the EFF, there is no way Mashaba will pass a budget and without a budget, he will not get official authorisation for his plan.

Unsurprisingly, he backed down, saying: "At this early point in time it would be premature of me to pronounce any approach to sorting out the deep-rooted problems at Pikitup. We need to be very careful in the process we choose to follow because at the end of the day we want what is best for the people of Johannesburg."

The fact that he had already boldly pronounced in the country's largest circulation newspaper made this a somewhat humiliating climb-down.

The effect that it will have going forward will be powerful. Mashaba will have to first seek consensus with his allies before taking action. That consensus is going to be hard to find, especially following this early demonstration of who holds the whip.

Prepare yourself for a political logjam in Joburg. Things are going to move very slowly, if they move at all.

Compare Mashaba's performance to that of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, who has made the rooting out of corruption and the reversal of bad tenders his "No 1 priority". He has chosen an issue that unites the coalition that put him in power as his calling card. He will be supported and he will be able to get momentum for this campaign.

