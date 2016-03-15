By Shaun Gillham‚ Deneesha Pillay And Riaan Marais

A BLACK pizza deliveryman targeted by a white driver using racist slurs says that if his attacker man were sitting in front of him now‚ he would tell him: “Tears came into my eyes when I saw the video on YouTube.”

Omoefe Acboriyede‚ 36‚ was speaking to The Herald just a day after finding out that what he had initially brushed off as a minor fender-bender was in fact a vile racial attack.

Acboriyede works as a deliveryman at Debonairs in Newton Park and lives in North End with his wife and child. He reported the incident to his manager as a minor bumper bashing.

But video footage posted on Facebook‚ apparently recorded by the white driver on his cellphone‚ has dramatically changed perceptions of the shocking incident‚ which happened in Port Elizabeth.

The target of the seemingly premeditated and potentially deadly racial attack‚ Acboriyede‚ was not only described as a “pizza k*****” by the unidentified driver‚ but the man also filmed himself callously attempting to run Acboriyede down at a busy intersection in Cape Road.

A video of the incident went viral at the weekend‚ generating more than 100 000 views on Facebook alone.

Acboriyede said he would tell the man: “What you did was not right. I don’t know why you did that.”

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and has been condemned by both the SA Human Rights Commission and the Institute of Race Relations.

It occurred on Monday last week at the intersection of Conyngham and Cape roads in Millard Grange. – TMG Digital/The Herald