Treasury likely to decide how much Zuma must pay for Nkandla

The hearing into the 'pay back the money' scandal is still underway at the Constitutional Court, but it seems that there is consensus between the key players that the treasury must determine how much money President Jacob Zuma must pay back.

During argument, lawyers representing Zuma and the public protector, Thuli Madonsela, appeared to be at one that the treasury take responsibility for deciding how much he president must pay to compensate for personal benefits derived from extensions to his private residence at Nkandla.

Representing Zuma, advocate Jeremy Gauntlett said that the public protectors lawyers had indicated that the treasury should determine the amount.

He said it was no longer for the police minister to determine the amount as he had "shot his bolt". Police minister, Nathi Nhleko compiled a report finding that Zuma owed nothing because the swimming pool, cattle kraal and chicken run were all essential for security.

Gauntlett said that the treasury should be given 90 days to determine the amount payable by Zuma.

It is very likely that the court will sanction this agreement now that both sides have taken the same view.

What remains undecided is whether or not the court will make a ruling clarifying the authority of the public protector, who wants it decided whether or not her rulings are binding.

Gautlett said he did not want the court to make a further ruling on this.

Representing the Speaker of parliament, Baleka Mbete, Advocate Lindi Nkosi-Thomas said that it was not parliament's role to act in a role 'akin to a sheriff' to enforce the public protector's remedies.

She admitted that parliament accepted that the public protector's remedial action was binding. Pushed by Justice Edwin Cameron on whether or not this meant parliament had failed to bring Zuma to account, she said there had been "an error in law".

It followed that the parliamentary resolution be set aside.

"There is no gainsaying, chief justice, that parliament acted on the wrong principle," she said.

The case was brought by the EFF, the DA and the public protector after Zuma refused to 'pay back the money' as ordered by the public protector.