Barbed wire and chaos as EFF marchers 'storm' constitutional court

Chaos erupted at lunchtime on Tuesday as hundreds of members of the Economic Freedom Front (EFF) stormed the premises of the Constitutional Court.

Clad in red T-Shirts and berets‚ members of the opposition party came in droves into the Constitutional Court precinct as they arrived after marching from Newtown.

A throng tried to push their way through a boom gate to enter the court. All entrances to the court had been barred since Tuesday morning and only members of the media and those involved in the case going on inside were allowed access.

The police used a Nyala armoured vehicle and barbed wire as a barricade to prevent the crowd from going farther.

The EFF members set an ANC T-shirt alight and hung it on the barbed wire.

One EFF member was heard asking the police to disperse Democratic Alliance (DA) members because they were "hijacking" their march.

"Tell them [DA] to apply for their own march‚" the man said.

The court on Tuesday was hearing arguments from the EFF and the DA about Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s report on the money spent to upgrade Zuma’s private home in Nkandla.

The EFF and the DA want the Constitutional Court to order Zuma to implement Madonsela’s directive that he ought to repay a portion of the costs for non-security upgrades. They say the Speaker of the National Assembly and the President failed to fulfil their constitutional obligations when they failed to ensure that Madonsela's directives were obeyed.

-TMG Digital/TMG Courts and Law