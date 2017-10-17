Tim Noakes describes food pyramid as 'genocide'. Storm erupts
'Low-carbohydrate advocates, including Noakes and his colleagues, have long blamed dietary guidelines for the growing number of people suffering from obesity or diabetes worldwide'
17 October 2017 - 07:33
Controversial scientist and Banting diet champion Tim Noakes finds himself at the centre of a new storm after tweeting that the traditional food pyramid was tantamount to genocide.
Noakes was critical of common dietary guidelines saying they will be "remembered in history as a genocide".
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.