The number of people receiving grants has increased by 328% in 15 years‚ while those with jobs increased by only 24%.

This is according to the latest South Africa Survey published by the SA Institute Of Race Relations.

The IRR survey showed that in 2001 there were 12 494 000 people in employment and 3 993 133 people receiving social grants.

Fifteen years later‚ there were more people receiving social grants in South Africa than there were people with jobs.