Zuma's wife and the mysterious bank account

Last year it emerged that the banks had closed all the business accounts of Gupta-owned companies; leaked e-mails also show that around the same time Absa closed both Duduzane's transactional accounts (cheque and credit).

It is not clear whether the action against Madiba-Zuma is linked to the Gupta-related controversy with the banks.

Sources said the bank wanted her to explain large sums of money in her account.

Madiba-Zuma has denied receiving a letter from Absa about its concerns. The Sunday Times understands she has yet to respond to the bank.

The Guptas have been waging a public and private battle against the major banks since they gave notice of their intention to shut the accounts of Gupta entities, including their holding company Oakbay, in late 2015.

Gupta e-mails leaked to the Sunday Times detail how Duduzane played the race card in his appeal to Barclays Africa CEO Maria Ramos to reverse the bank's action.

Revelations that the bank i s targeting accounts held by the Zuma family may explain the political pressure that has been put on Absa since last year. There appears to have been a well-orchestrated strategy by Zuma backers to take on the bank.

The fight has been led by ANC Youth League president Collen Maine, who led a march on its head office in February demanding that it pay back R1.5-billion that the Reserve Bank gave Bankorp, which later became Absa.

Madiba-Zuma said questions put to her by the Sunday Times about her bank account were an invasion of privacy. "I have no knowledge of Absa's intention to close my account. I have not received anything which has been communicated to me."

But an insider said the letter was sent to Madiba-Zuma early this year.

"This is part of a routine check for her to help the bank to understand the source of the monies and the change in behaviour in her account. If she doesn't provide the bank with that information then it becomes suspicious," said one source.

Another source said the amounts that Absa had flagged were millions of rands and out of the ordinary.

"If she does not give an explanation, Absa will have to flag and report this to the [Financial Intelligence Centre]," the source said.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times