WATCH: Waves batter Cape Town coastal roads as storm rages

07 June 2017 - 18:19
Sea Point Pavilion. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Sea Point Pavilion. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

The defence force has been placed on emergency standby in the storm-hit Western Cape as the fierce storm rages on.

“The South African National Defence Force (SANDF)‚ as a member of the National Joint Operations Centre (NATJOC)‚ has placed a South African Air Force (SAAF) Oryx Helicopter and a crew on emergency-standby to assist the Western Cape Provincial Disaster Management agencies with any emergency evacuations where it might be required in order to safeguard the lives of the citizens of the Western Cape Province‚” the SANDF said in a statement.

It said it would respond to any emergency call-outs as directed by the Western Cape Provincial Joint Operations Centre (PROVJOC).

- TMG Digital

