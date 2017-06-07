Radio station Magic reported on Twitter: “This storm has affected the link between our studio and transmitter so we are not on MW 828 but we are streaming via http://www.magic828.co.za.”

Rain caused far fewer problems in the early hours‚ with falls of up to 26mm reported in some areas of the city and hardly any elsewhere. However‚ flooding closed the N2 in both directions near Plettenberg Bay.

All schools were closed in the Western Cape on Wednesday‚ and the province’s four universities — Cape Town‚ Western Cape‚ Stellenbosch and Cape Peninsula University of Technology — followed suit.

In a final warning on Tuesday night before the storm hit‚ Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille said: “I urge Capetonians to remain calm and do all they can to keep safe.”

With hopes high that the storm will mark the beginning of the end of the worst drought in a century‚ De Lille urged Capetonians to harvest as much rainfall as possible.

“Use suitable containers to capture rainwater‚ which is perfect for flushing toilets as an example. Flushing the toilet with rainwater could save nine litres or more per flush‚ depending on the type of toilet‚” said the mayor.