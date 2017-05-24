"They talk about the cost of arm and a leg‚ well that is the price the court put on it‚" said Bloom. But he emphasised that payouts would never be enough to undo lifelong damage done to patients.

Money did not make up for the “agony and misery" faced by their families‚ he said.

In another case a baby was left brain-damaged after being dropped on its head at Natalspruit Hospital.

In a case at George Mukhari hospital a baby’s arm was cut during a C-section but she was kept from her mother for three days despite the desperate mother's pleas to see her child. The mom eventually found her baby screaming with hunger with an undressed wound three days later.

Only on the eighth day‚ were the baby’s wounds finally dressed properly. So as a result they took three months to heal.

The hospital paid almost R600‚000 to the mother who suffered complications following her C-section that were also not properly managed.

In one other incident‚ a baby suffered oxygen deprivation leading to severe brain damage after apparently not being checked on for about an hour and a half.

Bloom said that the Gauteng department of health currently had R13-billion worth of claims lodged against it - a third of its R40 billion annual health budget. This‚ he added‚ spoke to the fact that there were new cases of medical negligence all the time.