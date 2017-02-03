Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng‚ forced out of his job by the courts‚ wants to “serve” the country and add “value”.

According to SABC television news‚ Motsoeneng addressed ANC leaders in North West on Thursday night. He said he wants to make sure “even white people have a place in South Africa”.

The man whose salary increased by R1.5 million in two years while SABC was making a loss now wants to help the unemployed.

“What comes to my mind is land...

“What comes to my mind is education because we need to make sure after the university‚ there is future for young people‚ they employed by SOEs‚ they employed by private sector even government. [sic]”