Hlaudi makes himself available for 'government position'

'I want to serve South Africans‚ not political parties. I want to serve the people of South Africa'

03 February 2017 - 08:13 AM TMG Digital
Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: ALON SKUY

Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng‚ forced out of his job by the courts‚ wants to “serve” the country and add “value”.

According to SABC television news‚ Motsoeneng addressed ANC leaders in North West on Thursday night. He said he wants to make sure “even white people have a place in South Africa”.

The man whose salary increased by R1.5 million in two years while SABC was making a loss now wants to help the unemployed.

“What comes to my mind is land...

“What comes to my mind is education because we need to make sure after the university‚ there is future for young people‚ they employed by SOEs‚ they employed by private sector even government. [sic]”

Motsoeneng was fingered in pushing through a plan to sell the government-owned SABC 24 hours news channel to the Guptas.

Despite this‚ he still has high ambitions to serve his country.

“I want to serve South Africans‚ not political parties. I want to serve the people of South Africa.

“I want to add value. I want to make sure that people that are black have jobs‚” he said.

“I want to make sure even white people‚ they have a place in South Africa.”

Motsoeneng was suspended in December 2016 when the High Court ruled that his appointment was unlawful. The judgment stated the SABC board failed to uphold the Constitution and ignored findings by the Public Protector that he had lied about his qualifications and awarded himself irregular salary hikes. The SABC is understood to be appealing the court decision.

- TMG Digital

