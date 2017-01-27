News

Gospel singer Lundi Tyamara has died

27 January 2017 - 07:41 AM Tshisalive
Lundi Tyamara. FACEBOOK
Lundi Tyamara. FACEBOOK

It has been confirmed that Lundi Tyamara has died.

After a long battle with stomach TB and liver complications award-winning gospel star Lundi Tyamara has died.

Sources close to the musician confirmed he died in an Edenvale hospital in the early hours of this morning.

The Ndixolele hitmaker was moved to ICU on Monday after his condition took a turn for the worse.

Insiders confirmed that the singer was placed on oxygen machines as his liver "had practically stopped working".

Despite the dire situation his family remained hopeful that "God's intervention" would help get him through the ordeal and called on the nation to pray for him.

Lundi was first admitted to hospital in December after returning from a trip to China.

- TshisaLIVE, TMG Digital.

Gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane has died

The Kulungile Baba singer died in a Johannesburg hospital on Monday morning
National
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Businessman tells how he 'donated' vehicle to ...
News
2.
ANC's R50m secret election 'war room' exposed in ...
News
3.
SABC officials must pay back R5.1bn says 'working ...
News
4.
Gospel singer Lundi Tyamara has died
News
5.
Ford: a lesson in how not to handle a crisis
News & Insights

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.