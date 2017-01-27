Gospel singer Lundi Tyamara has died

It has been confirmed that Lundi Tyamara has died.

After a long battle with stomach TB and liver complications award-winning gospel star Lundi Tyamara has died.

Sources close to the musician confirmed he died in an Edenvale hospital in the early hours of this morning.

The Ndixolele hitmaker was moved to ICU on Monday after his condition took a turn for the worse.

Insiders confirmed that the singer was placed on oxygen machines as his liver "had practically stopped working".

Despite the dire situation his family remained hopeful that "God's intervention" would help get him through the ordeal and called on the nation to pray for him.

Lundi was first admitted to hospital in December after returning from a trip to China.

- TshisaLIVE, TMG Digital.