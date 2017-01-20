Ipid sources said investigators were looking for evidence of an R80 000 sound system which Phahlane is alleged to have had installed in his home in exchange for securing a tender for a service provider. The tender was to allegedly to provide chemicals to the police forensic science laboratory‚ which the commissioner used to head.

Ipid spokesman Moses Dlamini declined to comment on the raid “as it is part of an ongoing operation”.

Police spokesman Brigadier Sally De Beer confirmed Phahlane met with IPID investigators at his office.

“The meeting was in connection with allegations under investigation by Ipid. Phahlane provided Ipid investigators with the sound systems proof of payment‚ but‚ despite this‚ a media circus was conducted at his home which traumatised his family.

“It is against this background that the investigation is considered an assault on Phahlane's character and integrity. Phahlane has briefed his lawyers to take this matter forward.”

The chairperson of Freedom Under Law‚ retired judge Johann Kriegler‚ said the raid did not come as a surprise “as there has been interaction between Phahlane and McBride for some time”.

“One could have anticipated this‚ but I cannot say what the possible motive for this raid is.”

What had been upsetting‚ said Kriegler‚ was the “tit-for-tat” goings-on between the Hawks and Ipid last year and the abuse of the criminal justice system for purposes which seemed suspect.

Political analyst Keith Gottschalk believes this was possibly part of the ongoing battle between President Jacob Zuma and those who opposed him.

He‚ however‚ said for Ipid to have raided Phahlane's home‚ they must have had concrete suspicions.

“This‚ in effect‚ seems to be like a lifestyle audit.”

He said what was essential was for no one to be seen to be above the law‚ “not even the national police commissioner”. – TMG Digital/The Times