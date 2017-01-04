The Somerset West fire in 10 incredible pictures
Many residents from the Somerset West area in the Western Cape worked themselves to a standstill as fires wreaked havoc on Tuesday and Wednesday.
(Scroll down to see 10 incredible pictures of the blaze taken by photographer Justin Sullivan. You can go to his Facebook page here.)
Ward councillor Stuart Pringle said it was “astounding to see'' neighbourhood watch groups mobilise to deliver supplies to firefighters and volunteers. They also helped with evacuation operations.
He said that while the fires were “mostly contained”, authorities had to evacuate three complexes above Sir Lowry's Village and at least four farms.
He said the cause of the fires was unknown and no casualties were reported.
Edwina Hadfield‚ one of the coordinators of the Gordon's Bay Fire Wives group‚ said the group was feeding 250 firefighters.
She said that while donations were pouring in, they were still short of food.
"We give the firefighters high-protein food and drinks such as water‚ Energade‚ BioPlus and Powerade‚'' said Hadfield.
They also need mince and tomato sauce, among other items. Donations can be dropped off at the Gordon's Bay NG Church.
– TMG Digital/The Times
