The Somerset West fire in 10 incredible pictures

Many residents from the Somerset West area in the Western Cape worked themselves to a standstill as fires wreaked havoc on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ward councillor Stuart Pringle said it was “astounding to see'' neighbourhood watch groups mobilise to deliver supplies to firefighters and volunteers. They also helped with evacuation operations.

He said that while the fires were “mostly contained”, authorities had to evacuate three complexes above Sir Lowry's Village and at least four farms.

He said the cause of the fires was unknown and no casualties were reported.