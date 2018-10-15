DAVID ISAACSON: Take note, Divan Serfontein, of Eugenie’s scar of honour

'A pain flashed up my spine – a pain I’ve never experienced before or since – and I physically had to resist the man-handling'

First up were the three orthopods. Dr De Beer was the front man of the trio, who included Dr Serfontein and another thickset doctor who, as far as I remember, didn’t say a word in my presence.

Dr De Beer explained that they were actually civilians. “It’s not as if we’re pro-military,” he said. I had to swallow my sarcasm as I replied: “Gosh, the thought never occurred to me.”

The three stooges took me into an examination room where Dr De Beer asked Dr Serfontein to hold my hips tight while he tried to twist my shoulders as much as possible.